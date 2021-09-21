2 killed, 1 critically injured in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old Kissimmee man and another man were killed Monday night in a two-vehicle crash in Polk County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The double fatal crash was reported at 9:25 p.m. on State Road 400 at County Road 557.

The FHP said the men were traveling eastbound on S.R. 400, east of C.R. 557, at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the car, which crossed the median in a construction zone that did not have any barriers, and struck a westbound van.

The Kissimmee man, a passenger, was partially ejected from the car, according to an FHP report. The driver, whose age has not been released, was fully ejected, the FHP said. Both victims, neither of whom were wearing seat belts, were pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP crash report stated.

The driver of the van, a 31-year-old Cape Coral man, suffered minor injuries, troopers said. His passenger, a 37-year-old Cape Coral man, was critically injured, the FHP said.