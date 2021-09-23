Cloudy icon
64-year-old man riding motorized bicycle killed in Marion County

Bike overturned for unknown reason on Highway 316 in Fort McCoy

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Marion County, Traffic, Motorized Bicycle
Florida Highway Patrol cruiser
Florida Highway Patrol cruiser

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 64-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when he was ejected from a motorized bicycle in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened around 8 p.m. on East Highway 316 near County Road 315 in Fort McCoy.

The FHP said the Fort McCoy man was operating a motorized bicycle west on the edge of Highway 316 when the bike overturned for an unknown reason.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected into the center lane of the road, according to an FHP report.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

No other details have been released.

