TRAFFIC ALERT: Granite slabs fall from truck, blocking eastbound S.R. 408

Police are rerouting traffic in the area

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Granite slabs that fell off the back of a truck onto the eastbound lanes of S.R. 408
ORLANDO, Fla. – The eastbound lanes of State Road 408 are closed after a truck hauling granite slabs lost its load on the roadway.

The slabs are scattered across all the eastbound lanes of S.R. 408 at the exit to Interstate 4.

Police said they are rerouting traffic in the area.

Investigators have not said what caused the slabs to fall off the truck or whether anyone was hurt.

There is no word yet when the eastbound lanes might reopen to traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

