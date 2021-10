(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 6:55 a.m. on Peabody Street near Benedict Avenue.

The victim was taken to Orlando Health and was pronounced dead, troopers said.

Details about the crash have not been released.