Fatal crash closes Colonial Drive near Forsyth Road

Westbound Colonial Drive closed in Orange County

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Police siren (Generic photo)
ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash is causing traffic backups in Orange County.

The three-vehicle wreck was reported around 4:35 a.m. Monday on Colonial Drive at Commerce Drive.

The Florida Highway Patrol said one person died in the crash.

Westbound Colonial Drive is closed in the area. Forsyth Road can be used as an alternate route.

Details about the crash have not been released.

