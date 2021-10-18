Fatal crash closes Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal wreck has prompted authorities to close a major roadway in Orange County.

The crash was reported Monday morning on Orange Blossom Trail at Oranole Way.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

OBT is closed from Overland Road to Piedmont Wekiva Road.

Apopka Vineland can be used as an alternate route.

Details about the crash have not been released.