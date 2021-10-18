Fatal crash closes Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal wreck has prompted authorities to close a major roadway in Orange County.
The crash was reported Monday morning on Orange Blossom Trail at Oranole Way.
OBT is closed from Overland Road to Piedmont Wekiva Road.
Apopka Vineland can be used as an alternate route.
Details about the crash have not been released.
** HAPPENING NOW - FATAL CRASH **— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) October 18, 2021
NB Orange Blossom Trail x Oranole Way
CLOSED from Overland Rd to Piedmont Wekiva Rd
- FHP Homicide on scene #Orange #Apopka #Monday pic.twitter.com/vn4gecHFFI