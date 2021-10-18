Clear icon
Fatal crash closes Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka

OBT closed from Overland Road to Piedmont Wekiva Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal wreck has prompted authorities to close a major roadway in Orange County.

The crash was reported Monday morning on Orange Blossom Trail at Oranole Way.

OBT is closed from Overland Road to Piedmont Wekiva Road.

Apopka Vineland can be used as an alternate route.

Details about the crash have not been released.

