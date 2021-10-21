Can I get a ticket if someone records video of me speeding?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Thursday morning, Trooper Steve answered the question, “If you get video of someone breaking the law, can you send it to law enforcement?”

Trooper Steve said law enforcement officers receive an abundance of information daily.

“Whether it’s a phone call, a written statement or video of a crime these types of informative evidence are always coming in,” he said. “But something to be aware of is just because it’s on video, does not mean that it requires police to act.”

Trooper Steve said one of the most common questions he receives is, “I have video of people speeding, can I submit it and have them get a ticket?”

“Although I appreciate the motivation, there are some situations in which the hands of law enforcement officials are tied,” he said. “Simple traffic violations occur a lot -- probably too much. And with dash-cams becoming very common, we can probably come across a lot of traffic issues on our routine travel.”

But traffic violations require a wheel witness -- typically an officer, Trooper Steve said.

“Now, this would all change if the video had a recording of criminal activity,” he added. “If your video showed someone causing destruction to private property or a battery to another person, then this type of video could be used for the cause of arrest.”