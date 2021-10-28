Is it legal in Florida to ride in the bed of pickup truck?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Most recently, Trooper Steve was asked, “I was behind an open pickup truck with at least five men in the bed. Is this legal?”

[TRENDING: Photo shows dramatic manatee rescue | Drone video shows sharks near surfers | Costco paying $17/hour]

Ad

Trooper Steve said this is a situation that we’ve all either taken part of or have witnessed.

“Whether it’s a utility crew or a quick trip around the corner with the kids, it happens quite often,” he said. “This would fall into one of those categories of: Even though it’s legal, you probably should never consider doing it.”

Riding in the bed of a pickup truck is dangerous and could result in serious injury, Trooper Steve said.

“Think about it. There are no safety belts, there’s no actual seat and when it comes to impact, you’re dealing with bare materials,” he added.

Florida law does address the scenario.

[SUBMIT YOUR QUESTION: Send your traffic question for Ask Trooper Steve]

“The law says that a passenger riding in the bed of a pickup truck must be completely seated in the bed of the truck,” Trooper Steve said. “We discussed it on the morning news and the phrase ‘bottoms to bed’ was used, which would explain it pretty easily. Riding on the side fenders would be not only extremely dangerous but illegal in Florida. Also there is a age limit. A passenger in the bed of the truck must be 18 years old or older.”