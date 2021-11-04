How do I reinstate my license if it was revoked for medical reasons?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

On Thursday, Trooper Steve was asked, “I had my license revoked by the state medical board with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. How would I go about getting my license back to normal status?”

In Florida, a family member, a police officer or a physician can submit documentation to the state for someone who they feel is having issues driving based from a medical situation.

“This means that if during the course of a crash investigation or a traffic stop a police officer feels that the driver has issues driving normally because of what may be some type of medical ailment, they can request the state to review this persons current driving status,” Trooper Steve said. “The same would be true if a family member felt concerned about an elderly family member driving on the roads.”

But what if that person wants to get their license restored because their condition has improved?

“The individual would have to receive documentation from a doctor saying they support the move,” Trooper Steve said. “In return, the documentation would be given to the state medical board for review.”

The review board is put together by multiple physicians from across the state.

“They review the paperwork from the revoked driver’s physician and would come up with a recommendation either for or against the driver getting trying to get their license back,” he said. “The findings would then be presented to FLHSMV.”