Woman, 21, killed in crash with Sumter County fire truck, troopers say

The scene of a fatal wreck on NB I-75 near Wildwood, Nov. 12, 2021. A 21-year-old Ocala woman died when she crashed into the rear of a parked Sumter County fire truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

WILDWOOD, Fla. – A 21-year-old Ocala woman died Friday morning when she crashed her car into a stationary Sumter County fire truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the fatal wreck happened at 2:53 a.m. as the truck was parked on northbound I-75 near Wildwood. The fire truck was there due to a previous crash, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The truck had its emergency lights on, but troopers said the driver failed to observe them, colliding with the rear of the truck and suffering fatal injuries.

No other details have been released.