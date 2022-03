ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was struck and killed early Wednesday in the tourist district of Orlando, police said.

The fatal crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Vineland Road near Kirkman Road.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Orlando police said the man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the driver stopped after the crash and did not show any signs of impairment.

The crash is under investigation.