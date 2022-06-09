1 killed when SUV crashes into pole, catches fire at Florida Turnpike service plaza in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person died when their car hit a pole and caught fire at a service plaza on the Florida Turnpike in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers responded to the wreck Thursday around 5:22 a.m. near the northbound entrance to the Turkey Lake Service Plaza.
According to a crash report, the driver was on a side service road at the service plaza when he lost control and struck a curb, then a utility pole, before the vehicle caught fire.
Troopers said the driver was a 43-year-old man from Boca Raton.
Sky 6 video showed several law enforcement vehicles on scene and the car extremely damaged from the crash.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.