1 killed when SUV crashes into pole, catches fire at Florida Turnpike service plaza in Orlando

Fatal crash at Turkey Lake Service Plaza on Florida Turnpike in Orlando.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person died when their car hit a pole and caught fire at a service plaza on the Florida Turnpike in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the wreck Thursday around 5:22 a.m. near the northbound entrance to the Turkey Lake Service Plaza.

[TRENDING: Orlando’s first transgender homecoming queen graduates high school | Moviegoers, get 2 for 1 at this Drive-in theater in Ocala | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to a crash report, the driver was on a side service road at the service plaza when he lost control and struck a curb, then a utility pole, before the vehicle caught fire.

Troopers said the driver was a 43-year-old man from Boca Raton.

Sky 6 video showed several law enforcement vehicles on scene and the car extremely damaged from the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.