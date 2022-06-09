79º

1 killed when SUV crashes into pole, catches fire at Florida Turnpike service plaza in Orlando

Wreck investigated along entrance to Turkey Lake Service Plaza

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Fatal crash at Turkey Lake Service Plaza on Florida Turnpike in Orlando. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person died when their car hit a pole and caught fire at a service plaza on the Florida Turnpike in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the wreck Thursday around 5:22 a.m. near the northbound entrance to the Turkey Lake Service Plaza.

According to a crash report, the driver was on a side service road at the service plaza when he lost control and struck a curb, then a utility pole, before the vehicle caught fire.

Troopers said the driver was a 43-year-old man from Boca Raton.

Sky 6 video showed several law enforcement vehicles on scene and the car extremely damaged from the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

