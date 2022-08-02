Arrest made in Casselberry hit-and-run that killed man walking his dog

An SUV suspected in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man walking his dog in Casselberry has been found, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – An arrest has been made in a Casselberry hit-and-run crash that left a 63-year-old man dead, the Florida Highway Patrol announced on Tuesday.

Details about the arrest have not been released.

The fatal crash happened June 1 on Eagle Circle at Shadow Oak Drive.

The FHP said the man was walking his dog around 8:15 p.m. when he was struck by a SUV. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The dog was uninjured.

According to a crash report, Casselberry police found the SUV abandoned a mile from the crash site. The FHP report said the inside of the SUV had been set on fire.

Troopers said they were talking to the owner to determine who was driving at the time of the crash.

FHP Lt. Tara Crezcenzi said witnesses told troopers that the vehicle appeared to be speeding.

“In this case, we’re obviously going to speak with the owner and see if they were operating the vehicle at the time of the collision or if they let someone borrow their car,” Crezcenzi said.