Another section of new Wekiva Parkway opens in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation is opening another set of lanes on the new Wekiva Parkway on Monday, completing the connection with State Road 46.

The southbound lanes, which move west on this portion of the elevated toll road, are complete from Orange Boulevard to Longwood-Markham Road.

Earlier this month, the northbound lanes in the same stretch opened.

FDOT said the elevated parkway will make travel easier and reduce any conflicts with wildlife for drivers traveling along the corridor.

Wekiva Parkway

The 25-mile Wekiva Parkway features electronic tolling.

The department said the entire Wekiva Parkway is scheduled to open in 2023.

