Bicyclist killed in Osceola County hit-and-run crash, troopers say

A person on a bicycle was killed early Monday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Osceola County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A person on a bicycle was killed early Monday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Osceola County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, the wreck happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Simmons Road.

[TRENDING: ‘Catastrophic:’ Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico | ‘They’re violating our space:’ Ashlin Park residents sick of school traffic | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Troopers said the cyclist was heading east in a marked bike lane when a Ford F-150 entered the lane and hit the bike.

Investigators said the truck then took off, leaving the cyclist for dead.

Troopers said the truck is likely a white Ford F-250 with damage to the front right headlight.

Troopers said the cyclist was a 36-year-old Kissimmee man.

Troopers said the truck is likely a white Ford F-250 with damage to the front right headlight.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: