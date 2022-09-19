78º

Bicyclist killed in Osceola County hit-and-run crash, troopers say

Troopers believe they are looking for a white Ford F-250 with damage to right front headlight

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A person on a bicycle was killed early Monday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Osceola County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, the wreck happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Simmons Road.

Troopers said the cyclist was heading east in a marked bike lane when a Ford F-150 entered the lane and hit the bike.

Investigators said the truck then took off, leaving the cyclist for dead.

Troopers said the cyclist was a 36-year-old Kissimmee man.

Troopers said the truck is likely a white Ford F-250 with damage to the front right headlight.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

