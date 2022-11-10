63º

LIVE

Traffic

Man run over, killed by car in Orange County, troopers say

Crash happened on Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Fatal Crash, Orange County
(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed after he was run over by a car in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

[TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole devours Florida shore | Nicole becomes 3rd hurricane ever to hit Florida in November | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to FHP, a man was lying in the eastbound lane when a sedan ran him over. It is unknown why the man was in the roadway.

The driver, a 26-year-old Orlando woman, was uninjured.

Troopers identified the man on Nov. 18 as a 67-year-old from Orlando.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email