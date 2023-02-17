Ocoee Middle School providing grief counselors after student’s death

OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee Middle School is providing grief counselors to students and staff Friday following the death of a student.

A member of the Ocoee Police Department initially confirmed to News 6 that the student died in a crash Thursday, but Ocoee police would only say that officers were investigating a traffic fatality.

The crash happened in the area of Clarke and White roads Thursday, according to police. Investigators said they know who the driver of the vehicle is, but have not released their identity or said if that driver will face any charges.

Ocoee Middle School sent a message to parents Thursday evening regarding the death of a student.

“I speak for the entire Ocoee Middle School community when I express the grief we feel at the loss of one of our own,” Principal Samuel Davis said in the message. “We will have grief counselors on campus for any student or staff member who needs to speak with someone about this loss. A wide range of emotions can be felt during the grief process and we encourage you to openly discuss your child’s reaction to this news.”

The identity and age of the child have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

