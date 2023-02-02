68º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

SR-429 reopens after crash near Plant Street in Orange County

Backups were reported to Paradise Heights

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Traffic, Crash, State Road 429
A crash closes SR-429 in Orange County. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A crash Thursday morning in Orange County prompted the closure of State Road 429 in Orange County.

The wreck was reported on S.R. 429 near Plant Street. Southbound S.R. 429 was closed in the area, but the roadway reopened around 7:40 a.m.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Details about the wreck have not been released.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email