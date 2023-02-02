SR-429 reopens after crash near Plant Street in Orange County

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A crash Thursday morning in Orange County prompted the closure of State Road 429 in Orange County.

The wreck was reported on S.R. 429 near Plant Street. Southbound S.R. 429 was closed in the area, but the roadway reopened around 7:40 a.m.

Details about the wreck have not been released.

429 SB OPEN! All lanes now open following a multi-vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/KlyUQ25ja6 — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) February 2, 2023