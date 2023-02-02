Bicyclist fatally struck by car while crossing street in St. Cloud

First responders have shut down the westbound lanes of traffic along 13th Street as the crash is investigated, police announced.

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A man riding a bicycle was fatally struck in St. Cloud Wednesday evening while trying to cross the street, according to the police department.

Police said the crash happened on 13th Street between Brown Chapel Road and Old Canoe Creek Road just after 9 p.m. According to police, the man tried to cross 13th Street on his bicycle when he was struck.

Police said the crash happened on 13th Street between Brown Chapel Road and Old Canoe Creek Road just after 9 p.m. (St. Cloud Police Department)

First responders have shut down the westbound lanes of traffic along the road as the crash is investigated, police announced. In the meantime, police said that traffic is being diverted through the nearby Staples parking lot.

Drivers are urged by the police department to seek an alternate route around the area, such as Neptune Road or 5th Street.

No additional information has been provided. Check back for updates.

First responders from St. Cloud Police and @stcloudfire Department are responding tonight on 13th St., between Brown Chapel Rd. and Old Canoe Creek Rd. to a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian incident. pic.twitter.com/Z5ALXDXeUB — St.Cloud Police Dept (@StCloudPD) February 2, 2023

