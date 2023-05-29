Fatal motorcycle crash on I-75 in Marion County causes traffic delays

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan had traffic moving at a crawl on Interstate 75 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 372 ,and traffic was backed up to mile marker 369.

According to a crash report, a motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 75 when it slammed into the back of a sedan.

The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old man from Reddick, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The left and center northbound lanes were blocked, according to the FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

