Fatal motorcycle crash on I-75 in Marion County causes traffic delays

Crash is near mile marker 372

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Fatal crash slows traffic on I-17 in Marion County (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan had traffic moving at a crawl on Interstate 75 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 372 ,and traffic was backed up to mile marker 369.

According to a crash report, a motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 75 when it slammed into the back of a sedan.

The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old man from Reddick, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The left and center northbound lanes were blocked, according to the FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

