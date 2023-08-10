Ask Trooper Steve: Do you have any tips for new student drivers?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Thursday, the first day of school for most Central Florida counties, was asked if he had any advice for new student drivers.

“I am not a parent, but I am someone who has seen tragedy and truly want everyone to have a safe driving experience,” Trooper Steve said. “So, if you’re a new driver reading this, please don’t take it as someone trying to lecture you, take it as someone who just wants you to get home safely.”

Trooper Steve said many new drivers think they “have it figured out.”

“I did too,” he said. “But there are some things that you should keep in mind as a new driver that could keep you safe as you gain experience on the roads.”

The best pieced of advice, which is also required by law, is to wear your seat belt!

“It is the single-most effective tool you have in your vehicle that will prevent you from death or serious bodily harm,” he said.

Trooper Steve said it’s best if you drive alone.

“Having a passenger, especially a peer, could be a major distraction,” he added. “You are still learning how to drive and should restrict distractions as much as possible. You are probably only driving to and from school or to and from work, so limiting your passengers will just keep things smooth.”

Also, set your phone on drive mode.

“This sounds pretty ridiculous to someone who must maintain communication with people. If you program to a do not disturb mode and just simply allow phone calls, you can use your car’s Bluetooth if someone needs to get in touch with you,” he said. “In my book, no texting is a priority, if the phone can still make a call. Hands-free driving is also included. A driver should have some type of phone mount if they need it within their view, but just do what you can to keep that phone out of your hands.”

Be safe out there!

