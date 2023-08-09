94º
What The Honk: The lines are there for a reason

Trooper Steve discerns the improper from the inconsiderate

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla. – With this heat I understand the rise in HONKS, but some of y’all need to cool down.

What are you doing? (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

You ever have to use the restroom so bad that you slide into a parking spot and sprint out of your car? That’s the thought I got when I saw this parking job. Tires still turned, the car sideways. They did have a disabled parking decal, but you’re not allowed to have two spots with that.

These are not allowed (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

These things are on a rise, and it’s really starting to tick me off. These scooters are running bikes all over Central Florida. They are designed for private property and are extremely dangerous for the rider on the road. No tag, no nothing, not allowed.

This is not a parking spot (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

So I checked Maine law and this is not allowed in that state either. This is not a parking spot. I don’t know any other way to say it. You might need this space one day and maybe then you’ll understand.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at clickorlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

