What The Honk: The lines are there for a reason

You ever have to use the restroom so bad that you slide into a parking spot and sprint out of your car?

ORLANDO, Fla. – With this heat I understand the rise in HONKS, but some of y’all need to cool down.

What are you doing? (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

You ever have to use the restroom so bad that you slide into a parking spot and sprint out of your car? That’s the thought I got when I saw this parking job. Tires still turned, the car sideways. They did have a disabled parking decal, but you’re not allowed to have two spots with that.

These are not allowed (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

These things are on a rise, and it’s really starting to tick me off. These scooters are running bikes all over Central Florida. They are designed for private property and are extremely dangerous for the rider on the road. No tag, no nothing, not allowed.

This is not a parking spot (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

So I checked Maine law and this is not allowed in that state either. This is not a parking spot. I don’t know any other way to say it. You might need this space one day and maybe then you’ll understand.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at clickorlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: