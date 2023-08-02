What the Honk: Hi, Barbie!

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are just a few days before we head back to school, so please, let’s not let any of the following honks occur.

Tow gone wrong (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This is a first for me. Troopers recently worked this incident here in Orange County and although I know, honks are not allowed in the report writing, I can only imagine what they were thinking. This is either a serious T-bone or a turn way too fast.

Either way, a mess.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Yeah, nice try. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Just because you can fit, doesn’t mean it’s a designated parking spot. This is a first for parking lot mess appearances on “What The Honk.” This Kia tried to park in the cart return location. Something is definitely misfiring.

Hey, Barbie! (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

And as the Barbie craze begins to slow down, things are getting wild here in Central Florida. Although very odd and a little disturbing, nothing’s really illegal here other than — I can only bet — a bunch of head turns and people trying to get photos.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at clickorlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: