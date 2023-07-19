What the Honk: Amazed, but never surprised

The amount of honks I personally get to see now is amazing, let’s share!

Something tells me this driver isn't very good at Tetris, either. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I’m never surprised at the unique parking that takes place by rental vehicles. This rental car, although parked in a parking area, decided to perpendicularly fit their vehicle into this parallel disabled parking spot. Doesn’t work that way.

Some people like to pretend they work for FDOT, the way they think they can just make a lane. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Here’s another one of those ‘Let me just create my own travel lane and push my way through’ drivers. Stay your course and correct when safe and logical.

This one I was confronted for! (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OK, so this one is on me and this driver let me have it! While I was taking this photo, here comes the driver and she is ticked off.

I smiled and she informed me, “I left my [expletive] purse and you need to mind your [expletive] business.”

Why park at the rear of the parking lot like that and not the front if it was your purse, and why accost me for my smile?

I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.