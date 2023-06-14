What The Honk: Can you say ‘Suspension destroyed?’

Some of the latest submissions on News 6's "What The Honk" segment.

ORLANDO, Fla. – With Results-1 hitting the road very soon, I expect I’m the one who’s going to be contributing to a lot of the honks.

Until then, let’s see what you got.

There has to have been a better option for this driver. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Look closely at that minivan on the left of this submission. There are so many different options to transporting that piece of wood. This is an absolute disaster waiting to happen.

Maybe try just one fridge next time. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Can you say “Suspension destroyed?”

This Ford pickup has seen better days. Now, they’ve wrapped this thing with every strap they could find, but I don’t think putting the larger items on the back was the right way to go with this

Friendly, yes. Against the law, also yes. Don't do this.

OK, check out this winner in the Jeep Patriot here.

I missed the law that said as long as you’re waving “Hi” and thanking people, you can just cut across all lanes of traffic. This is a huge no-no and could land you a pretty hefty ticket and a crash. Don’t do this.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at clickorlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com