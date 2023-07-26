What The Honk: You couldn’t fit anything else?

ORLANDO, Fla. – At this point, “What The Honk” deserves its place in Webster’s Dictionary … like come on.

What the actual honk?

I’m trying to understand what I’m looking at here. A normal-sized pickup truck that appears to be empty within the bed, but everything has been installed to protrude out. I guess at least everything secured.

Park much?

I’m so silly, I totally forgot that you’re allowed to park in “no parking” zones when it’s raining outside. Totally forgot that subsection in traffic school. I really wish tow trucks would be on standby in some of these parking lot.

Watch this video closely. A sudden lane change could’ve caused a pretty serious crash. This happened at State Road 50 and Hancock and that driver crosses over into oncoming traffic simply so he can enter a parking lot. Literally 50 more feet and there would’ve been a turning lane.

