What the Honk: Go home and get your training wheels

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s always something happening on Florida roads, so keep the content rolling in.

I’ve got to give News 6 Insider Guide Crystal Moyer some major credit here because I would’ve been in and out of the area after I saw this Chucky doll, pictured below.

This Chucky doll is really into cleaning. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

It must be into cleaning upholstery. We are not even close to Halloween and this still freaks me out a little bit.

This person is parked in a handicapped spot. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Pictured above, this gas station in Winter Park does not have reserved employee parking. That also means you cannot convert a disabled parking area into your reserved employee parking space.

This empty space is always reserved for those that need the extra time and space to load and unload from their vehicle. I don’t think your boss will appreciate this unless, well, you’re the boss.

These are the videos I love getting. The proof is in the pudding. I could talk about this stuff all day and yet there will be someone out there saying that it doesn’t happen.

Well, here it is. Driving westbound on Interstate 4 is no fun and then you have drivers like this in the morning traffic. This motorcycle rider needs his training wheels put back on.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.

