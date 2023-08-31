Man struck, killed after getting out of his pickup along Florida Turnpike at Kissimmee Park Road

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 47-year-old Wisconsin man was struck and killed Thursday morning after getting out of his pickup truck along the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The deadly wreck happened around 1:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Kissimmee Park Road.

The FHP said the man, who was driving a 2013 Ram 1500 pulling a boat trailer, stopped on the outside shoulder of the Turnpike and got out of his vehicle for an unknown reason.

Troopers said the man was standing on the shoulder when he and the trailer were struck by a 2005 Ford F-150 driven by a 42-year-old St. Cloud man who “failed to maintain the outside lane of travel.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP crash report.

The driver of the Ford was not injured, the FHP said.

Southbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed in the area but were later reopened.

No other details have been released.