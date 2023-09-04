2 killed in Osceola County crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla – Two people were killed in an Osceola County crash on Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the deadly crash happened around 6:56 p.m. on San Miguel Street and Laurel Avenue in Kissimmee.

According to a news release, the crash involved a Honda HR-V and a Chevrolet Impala and the “sequence of events that lead to this crash are still under investigation.”

Troopers said two occupants were pronounced dead, but did not release any further details.

There is currently roadblock at the intersection of San Miguel Street and Laurel Avenue, according to the release.

This crash remains under investigation.

