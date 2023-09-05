What are the rules for lights on work trucks?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked on Tuesday was asked, “Why do some construction vehicles drive around with flashing lights? Are there rules with this?”

Florida law covers a lot of topics when it comes to traffic, from speed to equipment and, yes, what type of lights are allowed on a vehicle.

Florida Statute 316.2397 governs lights on a vehicle.

“I would encourage anyone to take a deep dive into this Florida law as it explains in detail everything you need to know when it comes to lights on certain vehicles,” Trooper Steve said.

For construction transportation specifically, the vehicles are allowed to display flashing amber, white, and in some cases, green lights while in a construction zone.

“This provides a warning to other drivers while traveling through a construction area,” he said. “A driver of a construction vehicle in most cases would be required to turn off these lights outside the construction zone.”

The Florida Statue also lays out the rules for roadside assistance vehicles, maintenance and tow trucks. The law goes further into detail about red and blue lights when it comes to emergency vehicles.