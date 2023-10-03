85º
1 injured in Orange County crash that caused 25-gallon fuel leak

Patient taken to local hospital for treatment

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Singe-vehicle crash cause about 25 gallons of fuel to spill in the Apopka area, (Orange County Fire Rescue)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash in Orange County caused a large fuel leak on Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the crash with “light entrapment” happened in the 8100 block of Apopka Blvd.

About 25 gallons of fuel spilled, but none made its way into any waterways, officials said.

According to a news release, a patient was extracted and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The fuel leak has been capped by crews on the scene, officials said.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

