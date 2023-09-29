TRAFFIC ALERT: Gas leak prompts road closures in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A leaking 4-inch gas line prompted several road closures Friday near where Princeton Street and Silver Star Road converge, according to Orange County firefighters.

The gas leak was reported around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Mercy Drive and Silver Star Road. An impacted building was evacuated, with no injuries or medical transports reported, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Drivers and passersby were urged to use caution in the area as TECO Energy responded.

Several roads in the area will be closed three to four hours as TECO crews work on the leak.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

No other details were shared.

UPDATE: Scene has been turned over to TECO. Prolonged operation expected to take 3-4 hours. Road closures continue. https://t.co/t5koOaffq5 pic.twitter.com/keqRE8nMTi — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 29, 2023

Crews responded to a gas leak on Silver Star and Mercy Dr. 4 inch line gas leak, TECO is on scene. Building has been evacuated. No transports, no injuries. Use precaution around the area, several roads have been closed. Updates to come. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 29, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: