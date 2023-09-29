84º
TRAFFIC ALERT: Gas leak prompts road closures in Orange County

Leak reported in area of Mercy Drive, Silver Star Road

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Orange County Fire Rescue truck (FILE) (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A leaking 4-inch gas line prompted several road closures Friday near where Princeton Street and Silver Star Road converge, according to Orange County firefighters.

The gas leak was reported around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Mercy Drive and Silver Star Road. An impacted building was evacuated, with no injuries or medical transports reported, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Drivers and passersby were urged to use caution in the area as TECO Energy responded.

Several roads in the area will be closed three to four hours as TECO crews work on the leak.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

