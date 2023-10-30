Polk County man faces charges after pointing gun at off-duty trooper in traffic, FHP says

Matthew Timothy Reiter, 32, faces charges of unlawful display of a weapon and aggravated assault with a weapon. Troopers located five different firearms.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – An Auburndale man is accused of pointing a gun at an off-duty trooper on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The off-duty trooper was driving on State Road 570 – also known as Polk Parkway – with his family around 3:54 p.m. near mile marker 18 in his personal vehicle while dressed in civilian clothes, the FHP said.

According to a news release, the family was caught in slow-moving traffic as a driver in a red Chevrolet pickup truck “became agitated and began focusing his attention on the Trooper.”

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

As traffic started to clear, the suspect – later identified as 32-year-old Matthew Reiter – drove alongside the trooper’s vehicle, speeding up and slowing down, yelling and using hand gestures, the FHP said.

The trooper ignored the suspect, but Reiter slowed again and displayed a “compact style firearm,” and pointed the gun at the trooper, according to the release.

Troopers responded to the area, but were unable to locate Reiter. They then responded to Reiter’s residence and located him as he arrived home.

According to the release, Reiter was arrested by troopers who located five different firearms.

He faces three counts each of unlawful display of a weapon and aggravated assault with a weapon, the FHP said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: