83-year-old killed in Melbourne crash on Wickham Road

MELBOURNE, Fla. – An 83-year-old was killed in a crash early Monday on Wickham Road, according to the police department.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. near Business Center Boulevard.

According to police, a BMW, driven by the 83-year-old, was traveling south on Wickham Road and turned left in front of a Mercedes SUV that was traveling north, violating the right of way.

Police identified the driver who died as Frank Anthony Tantillo. The department did not specify the condition of the other driver, a 57-year-old Merritt Island resident.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

