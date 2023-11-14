72º
Can I make a U-turn on a red arrow?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions about rules of the road

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla.News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Tuesday was asked by Jeff, “Related to your previous explanation, if safe, is it legal to make a U-turn on a red arrow?”

[RELATED: Is it OK to turn left on red arrow? Trooper Steve says NO, unless ...]

And the answer is ... absolutely not!

“I am not sure where we get some of the information when it comes to our traffic laws. Just because we feel it’s OK, we must check and make sure it is legally allowed on our roads before doing certain actions. Making a U-turn is not allowed from a solid red light or red left arrow.  This is to only be done on a green light or when safe a flashing yellow,” Trooper Steve said.

He said the only time someone can conduct a left turn from a red light is when making a left turn from a one-way street to another one-way street.

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

