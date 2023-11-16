WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve On Patrol checks out traffic complaints in Satellite Beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – Bringing awareness to your complaints is why I enjoy doing what I do. Allowing our viewers a place to express their traffic complaint and then physically respond to those areas is why Results-1 was created.

Speeding is something we see all over the place, and when it happens in our immediate residential community, we tend to get pretty irritated with it.

I received two emails from out of Satellite Beach requesting that I take a patrol along Ocean Boulevard. Today, we will do just that with a 10 a.m. stream.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Follow along in the video player at the top of this story.