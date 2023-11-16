69º
WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve On Patrol checks out traffic complaints in Satellite Beach

Patrol taking place along Ocean Boulevard

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – Bringing awareness to your complaints is why I enjoy doing what I do. Allowing our viewers a place to express their traffic complaint and then physically respond to those areas is why Results-1 was created.

Speeding is something we see all over the place, and when it happens in our immediate residential community, we tend to get pretty irritated with it.

I received two emails from out of Satellite Beach requesting that I take a patrol along Ocean Boulevard. Today, we will do just that with a 10 a.m. stream.

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

