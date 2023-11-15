WATCH LIVE at 8:30 a.m.: Trooper Steve On Patrol talks News 6 turkey drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – Getting Results is not something we just preach on TV and in our actions as a local news organization, but it’s who we are as employees.

Corie Murray, a photojournalist at News 6, has a passion that goes deeper than just telling a story through the lens of a camera.

From his holiday turkey drive, his “Black Men Sundays” podcast, to his dedication for educating and mentoring youth, he’s in it to win it.

Corie will join me Wednesday in Results-1 to share a behind-the-scenes look at what keeps him happy and how he’s getting results for the community.

