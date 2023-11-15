72º
WATCH LIVE at 8:30 a.m.: Trooper Steve On Patrol talks News 6 turkey drive

News 6 photojournalist, podcast host Corie Murray joins Trooper Steve

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Trooper Steve On Patrol (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Getting Results is not something we just preach on TV and in our actions as a local news organization, but it’s who we are as employees.

Corie Murray, a photojournalist at News 6, has a passion that goes deeper than just telling a story through the lens of a camera.

From his holiday turkey drive, his “Black Men Sundays” podcast, to his dedication for educating and mentoring youth, he’s in it to win it.

Corie will join me Wednesday in Results-1 to share a behind-the-scenes look at what keeps him happy and how he’s getting results for the community.

Check back at 8:30 a.m. to follow along in the video player at the top of this story.

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

