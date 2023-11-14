‘Black Men Sundays’ turkey drive reaches 227 turkeys for Central Florida families

ORLANDO, Fla. – An effort by News 6 photographer and “Black Men Sundays” host Corie Murray to collect turkeys for dozens of families in need is getting big results ahead of Thanksgiving.

Murray reports he’s collected 227 turkeys as of Tuesday. His original goal was 50 turkeys. Murray said those 227 turkeys include 60 that were donated by Light Orlando.

Murray is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida to feed families in need.

The turkeys will be distributed on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Boys and Girls Club on Raleigh Street in Orlando on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the location at 309 W. Crown Road in Winter Garden from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on the turkey drive, email corie@blackmensundays.com.

