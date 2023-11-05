Help feed 50 Central Florida families by donating to ‘Black Men Sundays’ turkey drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 photographer and “Black Men Sundays” host Corie Murray is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida to get results for dozens of families in need of a turkey this holiday season.

He’s currently accepting donations online, until Nov. 10, for the “Black Men Sundays” turkey drive. The funds will go toward providing food to at least 50 families at Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida — 5055 W Raleigh Street in Orlando — on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“With the high prices of food, just with the inflation in general, I’m tired of hearing families say that they have enough for the sides but they don’t have enough for the turkey, so we’re providing the turkeys this year,” Murray said.

A donation of just $20 will feed a family and help Murray and the organization get closer to their goal of 50 turkeys and beyond, he said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Around 30 turkeys had already been collected as of Wednesday.

“It takes a village and Corie is now part of that village and we are so happy to have him and be able to provide these turkeys to our families,” said Nicco Palmero, service director at Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida.

For more information on the turkey drive, email corie@blackmensundays.com.

Black Men Sundays talks about building generational wealth. Check out every episode in the media player below.