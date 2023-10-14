News 6 photographer, ‘Black Men Sundays’ host holds Thanksgiving turkey drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 investigative photographer and host of the “Black Men Sundays” podcast Corie Murray is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida to help families in need ahead of the holidays.

The Black Men Sundays Turkey Drive is currently collecting donations online.

The cut-off date for donations is Nov. 10, according to a news release.

The funds will then be used to give food to at least 50 families at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida — 5055 W. Raleigh St., Orlando — on Nov. 18 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The food will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis.

Click here to donate.

For additional information on the turkey drive email corie@blackmensundays.com.

Black Men Sundays Turkey Drive (Corie Murray)

