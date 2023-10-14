79º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Food

News 6 photographer, ‘Black Men Sundays’ host holds Thanksgiving turkey drive

Corie Murray partnering with Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida for event

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Food, Florida Foodie, Black Men Sundays, Podcasts, Orlando, Orange County, Getting Results
Corie Murray

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 investigative photographer and host of the “Black Men Sundays” podcast Corie Murray is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida to help families in need ahead of the holidays.

The Black Men Sundays Turkey Drive is currently collecting donations online.

The cut-off date for donations is Nov. 10, according to a news release.

Find every episode of Florida Foodie on YouTube:

The funds will then be used to give food to at least 50 families at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida — 5055 W. Raleigh St., Orlando — on Nov. 18 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The food will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis.

Click here to donate.

For additional information on the turkey drive email corie@blackmensundays.com.

Black Men Sundays Turkey Drive (Corie Murray)

Black Men Sundays talks about building generational wealth. Check out every episode in the media player below:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email