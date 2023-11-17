Capt. Ken Chapman with Salvation Army of Orlando joins Trooper Steve to talk Angel Tree kickoff

ORLANDO, Fla. – Angel Tree kickoff is today, and we’re working to get results for children and seniors around Central Florida.

News 6 is teaming up once again with the Salvation Army to help get results for 5,000 children and 1,000 seniors so that they all have something under the Christmas tree this year.

There are two ways you can adopt an angel this year — you can adopt your Angel virtually this year, as well as in person at participating locations. Click here to learn more.

Capt. Ken Chapman with the Salvation Army of Orlando is joining me to talk about the program and how you can help this holiday season.

