70º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Capt. Ken Chapman with Salvation Army of Orlando joins Trooper Steve to talk Angel Tree kickoff

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Trooper Steve On Patrol, On Patrol, Angel Tree, Salvation Army
Salvation Army's Angel Tree deadline approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. – Angel Tree kickoff is today, and we’re working to get results for children and seniors around Central Florida.

News 6 is teaming up once again with the Salvation Army to help get results for 5,000 children and 1,000 seniors so that they all have something under the Christmas tree this year.

There are two ways you can adopt an angel this year — you can adopt your Angel virtually this year, as well as in person at participating locations. Click here to learn more.

Capt. Ken Chapman with the Salvation Army of Orlando is joining me to talk about the program and how you can help this holiday season.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email