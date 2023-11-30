Is there a law in Florida about how loud a car’s exhaust system can be?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked by a viewer named Henry, “Are there laws in Florida that prevent drivers from making their exhaust loud?”

Trooper Steve said he’s glad Henry posed this question.

“The rules are pretty clear,” Trooper Steve said. “And Florida statute 316.272 covers exhaust systems.”

It reads, “Every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with an exhaust system in good working order and in constant operation, including muffler, manifold pipe, and tailpiping to prevent excessive or unusual noise. ... No person shall use a muffler cutout, bypass or similar device upon a vehicle on a highway.”

Trooper Steve said it should be noted that the definition of highway in Florida law is any public roadway. He added that a violation of this law is a noncriminal traffic infraction punishable as a nonmoving violation, meaning you can get a ticket for it.

