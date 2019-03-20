3 hurt in 11-vehicle wreck on I-4 near Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Three people were injured in a crash involving 11 vehicles on Interstate 4 in Orlando, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Lt. Kim Montes said in an email that one person suffered serious injuries in the crash on I-4 west near Fairbanks Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Montes said a driver lost control of the vehicle around 4:20 a.m. and struck the center wall, coming to a stop in the center lane. Other vehicles slowed down, but a chain-reaction crash occurred.

She said nine vehicles were involved in the initial crash. Two more vehicles were involved in a second, related crash.

I-4 was closed for hours but later reopened.

An investigation continues.

