3 people die in head-on crash after tire blowout

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were killed Friday morning when a tire blowout caused a vehicle to crash head-on into an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 48-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Blazer around 10:30 a.m. on State Road 50 in Sumter County when her front left tire blew out, causing her to lose control, cross the center line and hit a Ford SUV head-on.

The woman driving the Blazer and the 54-year-old man driving the SUV both died at the scene of the crash, according to the report. A 49-year-old man who was in the Blazer died at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

SUV passenger Madeline Zayas, 54, was taken to an area hospital, where she is in serious condition.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.