6 injured in crash on I-Drive in Orlando

Orange County Fire Rescue called to multivehicle wreck

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - Six people, including a child, were injured Friday in a crash in the tourist district of Orange County, officials said.

The crash was reported in the 11700 block of International Drive. I-Drive is closed in the area.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the victims have possible serious injuries.

Details about the crash have not been released.

