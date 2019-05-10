6 injured in crash on I-Drive in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Six people, including a child, were injured Friday in a crash in the tourist district of Orange County, officials said.

The crash was reported in the 11700 block of International Drive. I-Drive is closed in the area.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the victims have possible serious injuries.

Details about the crash have not been released.

#UPDATE this crash has been upgraded to a Level 1 Multiple Casualty Incident (MCI) with 6 patients - all with potentially serious injuries, including one child. Extrication in progress. #PIO en route to the scene. @FHPOrlando #BREAKING https://t.co/PVfj0ZBczU — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 10, 2019

