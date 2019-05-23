Fatal, multi-vehicle crash closes State Road 429 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person died Thursday morning in a head-on crash involving three vehicles on northbound State Road 429, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said SR429 will be closed for several hours near mile marker 19, meaning drivers will need to exit at County Road 535.

Sky 6 video from the scene shows a white vehicle with part of its front end gone and the majority of its roof missing, a flatbed truck with its front end completely smashed and a sedan under its bed.

Troopers said one driver died at the scene of the crash and another is in critical condition.

