Bicyclist pulling dog in trailer struck, killed in Orange County

A 52-year-old Orlando man riding a bike along State Road 520 in Orange County was struck and killed Tuesday morning, but his dog survived, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 10:15 a.m. on S.R. 520 near Macon Parkway.

The FHP said the man was pulling a bicycle trailer east when two cars collided and one of the vehicles struck him.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Florida Hospital East, where he died, the FHP said.

One of the drivers suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.