TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge work closes Colonial Drive at I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Colonial Drive is closed near Interstate 4 through Tuesday morning as crews work on a bridge.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced the closure on Sunday, giving short notice to drivers and few details on the reason of the closure.

Colonial Drive is closed from Orange Avenue to Hughey Avenue.

The closure is related to I-4 Ultimate, a nearly seven-year project that's overhauling a 21-mile stretch of I-4 through Central Florida. Typically, though, closures are overnight, but Colonial Drive will remain closed all day Monday and into Tuesday morning.

Drivers will be detoured through downtown via Robinson and Livingston streets.

[TRAFFIC: Check conditions for your commute]

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.