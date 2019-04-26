Boy dies in SR 417 crash that left car dangling off guardrail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old New York boy was killed in a crash Thursday night on State Road 417 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Michael Friscia, of Bohemia, New York, died in the two-vehicle wreck, which was reported on S.R. 417 near Moss Park Road.

The FHP said Joel Polanco Sanchez, 29, of Kissimmee, was driving a 2007 Nissan Maxima south on S.R. 417 when he changed lanes and struck a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica.

Both vehicles traveled over a guardrail, and Michael, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the Pacifica, troopers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the FHP.

Sanchez and the driver of the Pacifica, a 47-year-old New York man, suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

The FHP said charges are pending against Sanchez.

One of the vehicles dangled off the guardrail after the crash, and S.R. 417 was closed in the area but later reopened.

