Cement truck driver killed in rollover crash on I-75

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The driver of a cement truck was killed Monday in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Michael Morris, 58, of Ocala, was driving north on I-75 near mile marker 359 around 1:15 p.m. when troopers say he veered into the median and collided with the guardrail for an unknown reason. The cement truck continued into the southbound lanes into oncoming traffic and over turned on its side, according to the crash report.

Two vehicles veered to the right and avoided crashing into the cement truck but the driver of a Honda CR-V was unable to avoid the crash and hit the rear end of the cement truck's roof. Two other vehicles were damaged from debris, according to the crash report.

Morris was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, troopers said.

The driver of the CR-V was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.